Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.0 days.

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

Magellan Financial Group stock remained flat at 9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Magellan Financial Group has a 52 week low of 9.00 and a 52 week high of 28.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is 9.72.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

About Magellan Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.