Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.0 days.
Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance
Magellan Financial Group stock remained flat at 9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Magellan Financial Group has a 52 week low of 9.00 and a 52 week high of 28.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is 9.72.
About Magellan Financial Group
