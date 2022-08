Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) Insider George Sakalidis Acquires 15,000 Shares

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU – Get Rating) insider George Sakalidis acquired 15,000 shares of Magnetic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$14,400.00 ($10,069.93).

George Sakalidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, George Sakalidis acquired 20,000 shares of Magnetic Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$19,520.00 ($13,650.35).

Magnetic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Magnetic Resources Company Profile

Magnetic Resources NL explores mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Laverton region comprising Hawks Nest, Mt Jumbo, Hawks Nest East, Mt Ajax, Mt Jumbo East, Little Well, Kowtah, and Lady Julie projects covering an area of approximately 261 square kilometers; and the Benjabbering, Trayning, Goddard, and Korrelocking projects covering an area of approximately 322 square kilometers.

