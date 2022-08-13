Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) Insider George Sakalidis Acquires 15,000 Shares

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU – Get Rating) insider George Sakalidis acquired 15,000 shares of Magnetic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$14,400.00 ($10,069.93).
George Sakalidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 28th, George Sakalidis acquired 20,000 shares of Magnetic Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$19,520.00 ($13,650.35).
Magnetic Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.70.
Magnetic Resources Company Profile
Magnetic Resources NL explores mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Laverton region comprising Hawks Nest, Mt Jumbo, Hawks Nest East, Mt Ajax, Mt Jumbo East, Little Well, Kowtah, and Lady Julie projects covering an area of approximately 261 square kilometers; and the Benjabbering, Trayning, Goddard, and Korrelocking projects covering an area of approximately 322 square kilometers.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnetic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnetic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.