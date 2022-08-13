Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGNI. Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.06. Magnite has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

