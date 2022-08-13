MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MEGI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.07. 47,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,789. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 165.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,853,000.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

