Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $12.76. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 68,615 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $236.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Manning & Napier Dividend Announcement

Manning & Napier ( NYSE:MN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 119,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

(Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.