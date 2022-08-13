Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Trading Down 0.4%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 3,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 49,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several research firms have commented on MGDPF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

