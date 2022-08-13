Maro (MARO) Achieves Market Cap of $28.68 Million

Maro (MARO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and $208,748.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,494.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00128351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063556 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.