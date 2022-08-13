Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.