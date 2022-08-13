Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $581,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 140.5% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 53,637.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Shares of ADI opened at $179.26 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

