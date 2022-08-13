Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 742 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

