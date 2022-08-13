Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.60.
Shares of MLM stock opened at $370.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.04 and a 200-day moving average of $351.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
