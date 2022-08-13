Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.60.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $370.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.04 and a 200-day moving average of $351.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.