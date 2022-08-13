Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,017,058,000 after buying an additional 46,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.69. The company has a market cap of $342.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.