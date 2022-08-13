Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered Match Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 212.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

