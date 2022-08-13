Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. Matterport’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Matterport updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.15) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.46)-$(0.50) EPS.
Matterport Trading Up 1.3 %
MTTR stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Matterport has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $37.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Matterport by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 138,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
