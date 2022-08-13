Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. Matterport’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Matterport updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.15) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.46)-$(0.50) EPS.

Matterport Trading Up 1.3 %

MTTR stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Matterport has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Matterport by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 138,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

