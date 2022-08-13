MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 65.5% in July

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MDJM Trading Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.58.
About MDJM
