MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 65.5% in July

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MDJM Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

