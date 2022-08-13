Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Alfred Lee Finley Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,039,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,920.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 209,236 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $184,127.68.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

MDRR stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

