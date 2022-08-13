MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 584,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedAvail
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedAvail stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of MedAvail as of its most recent SEC filing.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of MedAvail from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.
MedAvail Stock Down 1.7 %
MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 145.76% and a negative return on equity of 256.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MedAvail (MDVL)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.