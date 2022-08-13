MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 584,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedAvail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedAvail stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of MedAvail as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of MedAvail from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

MedAvail Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MedAvail stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,992. The company has a market cap of $38.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 145.76% and a negative return on equity of 256.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

Featured Articles

