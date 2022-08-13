MedicCoin Hits Market Cap of $21,855.75 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 51.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,855.75 and approximately $138.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036881 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.