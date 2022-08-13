Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $230.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

