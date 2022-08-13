Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Ronald Frost Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $62.98 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

