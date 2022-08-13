Mesefa Market Capitalization Hits $5,169.37 (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mesefa has traded up 0% against the dollar. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $5,169.37 and $3.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mesefa Coin Trading
