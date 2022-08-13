Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.23.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 98,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,784 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 186,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 137.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

