M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Update

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

MFBP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 14,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. M&F Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.