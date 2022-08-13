MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,442. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $111.37.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $174,897.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,295,156.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,899.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,098. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 38.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

