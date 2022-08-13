MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 117,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $111.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.01.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098 in the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $784,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 27.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

