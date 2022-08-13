MicroBitcoin Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $219,726.79 and approximately $31.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00165332 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003377 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

