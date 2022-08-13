MicroBitcoin Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $219,726.79 and approximately $31.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00165332 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00056348 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003377 BTC.
MicroBitcoin Profile
MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin
