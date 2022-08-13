Micromines Reaches Market Capitalization of $357,634.91 (MICRO)

Micromines (MICRO) traded 9,092.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $357,634.91 and $95.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 9,797.3% higher against the dollar. One Micromines coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00037999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Micromines
Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines.
Micromines Coin Trading
