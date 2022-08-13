Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 199.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,198,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $65.04 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.