MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $2.34 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.45 million and approximately $683.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00009583 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00233937 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.69 or 0.00481127 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,856,629 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.