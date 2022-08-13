Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 211,279 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,279 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.01% of Pan American Silver worth $115,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after buying an additional 415,090 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,988,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -154.84%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

