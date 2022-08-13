Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 338,600 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $124,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 143,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

