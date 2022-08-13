Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.17 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038073 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.