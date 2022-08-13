Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 588,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 793.0 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHVYF stock remained flat at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. The company operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, nuclear power generation, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants, as well as fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

