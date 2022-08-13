Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $3,242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MaxLinear by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MXL stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.44. 463,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,500. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
