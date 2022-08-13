Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Waters by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Waters by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Waters by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $335.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

