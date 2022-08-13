Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $17.54 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,621,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.37. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

