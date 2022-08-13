Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $21.15 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $314.31 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.60 and a 200 day moving average of $281.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

