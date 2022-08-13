Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 20,700 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 303.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

