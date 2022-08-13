Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

