Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Raymond James worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

NYSE RJF opened at $109.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

