MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 17,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 109,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,264,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $164,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

