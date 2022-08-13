Morgan Stanley Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Energizer by 5.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.