Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $34.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $34,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,844,000 after buying an additional 62,343 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VDC stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.60. 104,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,578. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $175.69 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

