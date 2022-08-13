Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 1.36% of Compass Minerals International worth $29,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. 320,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

