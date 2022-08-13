Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 218,650 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $656,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.94. 2,366,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,661. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

