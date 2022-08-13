Morpheus Labs Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $74,421.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 509,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

