Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $301.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.11.

NYSE:MSI opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.71. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $437,475,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

