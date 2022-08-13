MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO Sells $151,000,000.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MP Materials Stock Up 0.6 %
MP stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 20.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.
MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
