MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,464 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 543,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,121,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 245,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,617,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,055,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

