MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.41-$3.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,110. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.44.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

